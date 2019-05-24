North Myrtle Beach to implement traffic chute Friday morning

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Public Works Department will put up the traffic chute Friday morning to help keep traffic flowing Memorial Day weekend.
Crews will begin putting up traffic barricades around 5 a.m. along the east side of Highway 17 from just south of 37th Avenue South to past Dodge’s Store at 27th Avenue South.
The traffic chute creates a protected northbound lane on Highway 17 for motorcyclists and drivers who want to enter the Town of Atlantic Beach to enjoy the Memorial Day Weekend festival.
People who enter the chute will have no way out of it until they are in Atlantic Beach. The chute also enables drivers and motorcycles who are driving to other destinations along Highway 17 to do so without becoming caught up in festival traffic.
Before putting the chute in place years ago, there was severe traffic gridlock as far north as the Crescent Beach section of North Myrtle Beach and as far south as restaurant row near Myrtle Beach.
Now festival-goers have a dedicated lane of traffic and all others can continue on to their destinations.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.