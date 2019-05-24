Near-record warmth continues through Memorial Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There’s no end to the unseasonably warm weather in sight as we approach record highs nearly every afternoon.
We set new record highs in both Myrtle Beach and Florence Friday afternoon. Temperatures climbed to 95° along the Grand Strand, beating the old record of 90° from 1949. Florence hit 98°, passing the old record of 97° from 1994.
Saturday will be the coolest day this holiday weekend as we take a break from the 90s along the coast. We’ll top out around 85° along the Grand Strand, closer to 95° in Florence. Rain chances remain slim with very little rain expected through Memorial Day.
The core of the heat arrives Sunday and Memorial Day. Temperatures climb to 94° near Myrtle Beach, approaching 100° around Florence! Plenty of humidity around means the heat index will be a factor, pushing 100° area-wide both Sunday and Monday afternoon.
This hot and dry pattern doesn’t show any signs of ending next week. We’re looking at 90s each afternoon with a heat index around 100°. Rain chances remain very low through next Friday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.