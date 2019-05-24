Man hit in the head with log during Myrtle Beach robbery, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a man was reportedly hit with a log and robbed by two people Thursday in Myrtle Beach.
According to a Myrtle Beach police report, the 44-year-old victim said he was walking behind the Express Mart on Mr. Joe White Avenue at about 7:00 p.m. when he was approached by a man and a woman.
Police say after the victim failed to give over his cell phone, the male suspect allegedly picked up a log off the ground and struck the 44-year-old in the back of head, causing him to fall to the ground.
As the victim was on the ground, both suspects began going through the man’s pockets, the report states. The suspects stole $80 and a Samsung Galaxy S7 cell phone before walking off towards the soup kitchen, according to police.
The victim said he believes he has seen the suspects in the past but did not know their names. The report describes the male suspect as a shorter African-American, about 50 years old with black and gray hair, last seen wearing a blue striped shirt and jeans.
Police describe the second suspect as short white female with a medium build and bleached blond hair. The report states she was last seen wearing blue shorts and is possibly homeless.
According to police, the victim had a small welt on the back of his head and a small cut on his left ear but denied medical attention.
If you have any information on this incident, call Myrtle Beach police.
