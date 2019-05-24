Man flees from police after being found asleep at the wheel, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man reportedly fled from officers after being found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle Thursday night in Myrtle Beach.
While at a traffic light on Mr. Joe White Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway at around 11:15 p.m., an officer saw a white Hyundai Santa Fe stopped at a green light, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
The vehicle’s brake lights were on, and the car was not moving despite the light remaining green for a significant amount of time, the report states.
An officer approached the vehicle and found a man asleep at the wheel while holding the brake. While the officer was walking back to his cruiser, the man’s vehicle began rolling forward, according to the report.
The officer activated his blue lights and the man put his head out the window, but the vehicle continued rolling forward, the report states.
The man told police he was going to put the vehicle in park but then allegedly sped off.
According to police, the man’s vehicle was found abandoned at 1400 Fisher Drive. Police were able to confirm the identity of the driver through a DMV search, the report states.
The report lists the suspect as 29-year-old Nefertori Lamar Spann. Police say they requested an arrest warrant against Spann for failure to stop for blue lights.
If you have any information on this incident, call Myrtle Beach police.
