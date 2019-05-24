Man charged with murder in connection to missing person’s case in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 19-year-old is in custody and charged with murder in the case of a missing 18-year-old in Georgetown.
On Tuesday, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office received that Ja’Quan Collins was missing. His family told deputies he had not returned any phone calls.
The case was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division and investigators began collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, according to a news released.
Through an extensive investigation, it was determined that Collins was likely the victim of a homicide.
Deputies charged Theophilus Xavier Berry of Maryville on Friday with murder, armed robbery and possession of weapon during commission of a violent crime.
The investigation is ongoing.
