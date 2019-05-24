Law enforcement meet, prepare for busy Memorial Day weekend, Atlantic Beach Bikefest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Hundreds of thousands of tourists and bikers are expected to come to the Grand Strand for Memorial Day weekend, and law enforcement across the area are gearing up for the busy holiday.
Bikefest began in the Town of Atlantic Beach in the 1980s and continues to be extremely popular. The event is said to be among the largest African-American motorcycle rally in the United States, drawing 400,000 people.
With so many people descending upon the Grand Strand, law enforcement has put together a response plan to be prepared.
Law enforcement officers from across county and state lines met Thursday afternoon ahead of the weekend’s festivities.
“Large law enforcement briefing here at the convention center where officers will be briefed about the operations plans, specifically for the City of Myrtle Beach,” said Myrtle Beach Police Cpt. Joey Crosby.
In Atlantic Beach, crews will put up barricades starting at 5 a.m. Friday along the right northbound lane of Highway 17, creating a traffic chute along 10 blocks starting just south of 37th Avenue South in Windy Hill and ending around 27th Avenue South.
Meanwhile in the City of Myrtle Beach, traffic will be diverted in a 23-mile traffic loop and Ocean Boulevard will be one-way only.
“Beginning tomorrow morning at 6 a.m., which is Friday morning at 6 a.m., the one-way traffic pattern will begin. That means that Ocean Boulevard will be in a one-way direction, southbound only. The northbound lane will be for emergency vehicles only: police, fire, EMS and wreckers,” Crosby said.
Along with this, there will be a pedestrian pattern where barricades will be set up from 29th Avenue North to 29th Avenue South along Ocean Boulevard, urging pedestrians to use the sidewalks and crosswalks.
The traffic loop will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
Law enforcement will be along the route to oversee the safety of all those who are out this weekend.
“There’s a lot of traffic. We need you to obey those laws and watch your speed,” South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said.
For those who may have questions about how to get to and from a destination, there is a 24-hour phone line open. The number to that is 843-918-INFO or 843-918-4636.
