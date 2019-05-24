Motorcyclist dies, woman injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning in North Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell.
The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. in front of Duplin Winery on U.S. Highway 17 South.
Dontell identified the victim as William Hogue, 61, of Fayetteville, N.C.
According to North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson Pat Dowling, the crash happened when a black sedan pulled out of 4650 U.S. 17 South in front of the motorcycle.
The driver of the sedan then drove out of the city limits, Dowling said. He added a woman who was also riding on the motorcycle was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.
Neither the woman or the victim were wearing helmets at the time of the collision, according to Dowling.
