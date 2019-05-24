HCPD: Victim assaulted during armed robbery in Longs area; one shot fired

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating after they say a man was assaulted during a robbery.
Officers were called Thursday night to Freemont Road in the Longs area of Horry County.
Horry County Police Department Lt. Thomas DelPercio said a shot was fired during the incident, but the victim was not struck by a bullet.
DelPercio said the victim did have money stolen from him.
No arrests have been made in the case, but police said they’re searching for more than one person in the case.
The victim was treated on the scene and didn’t need to be transported to the hospital.
Detectives have been called to the scene to investigate.
