Grand Strand parents, guardians learn about signs, symptoms of mental illness

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Parents and guardians of middle and high school students in Georgetown County gathered to learn about mental illness.
The presentation titled “Ending the Silence” was presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Thursday night at the Pawleys Island Community Church.
It comes as Waccamaw High School focuses more on mental health after officials say two students committed suicide this past school year.
Those at the presentation learned about the signs and symptoms of mental health conditions, as well as how to recognize the early warning signs and the importance of acknowledging those warnings signs.
“What we’re looking at for students is if your child has a disruption in their life, something that lasts more than two weeks, not anxious about a test that’s tomorrow, but anxious about something that’s extending for a length of time,” Kelly Troyer with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
A presentation tailored for students is yet to be scheduled.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.