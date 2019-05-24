FIRST ALERT: Prolonged stretch of unusual heat starts today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A bout of unusually hot weather will settle in today and last all the way through next week.
The first real heat wave of the season will kick off today with record breaking temperatures likely. Under blazing sunshine, temperatures this afternoon will climb to 90 across the Grand Strand and the upper 90s inland.
The record high temperatures for today include 90 in Myrtle Beach set back in 1949. That record will be tied or broken as temperatures climb to 90 or 91 by this afternoon. The record for today in Florence is 97 set back in 1994 and will also be tied as the forecast calls for an afternoon high temperature of 97.
A very slight and very brief drop in temperatures arrives on Saturday with temperatures along the Grand Strand reaching the upper 80s to near 90. Inland temperatures will climb into the middle 90s.
By Sunday into Memorial Day, the heat will crank up even more. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 90s along the beaches and the upper 90s to near 100 inland. As the humidity starts to increase, the heat index will climb to as high as 102 at times. Record high temperatures will likely be set once again by Monday.
The heat will hold on strong all of next week with well above normal temperatures expected. High temperatures each day will reach the lower 90s near the beaches and upper 90s inland.
In addition to the heat, unusually dry weather will also continue with no significant rain in sight through all of the upcoming weekend and into next week.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.