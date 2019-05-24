FCSO: Shot fired at Florence County deputies during drug bust

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – There were some scary moments while investigators were serving a search warrant at home, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Narcotics Investigators were executing a search warrant 5:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Alligator Road in Effingham, when they said a suspect inside fired a shot from a rifle at deputies who were outside.
No deputies were hit by the gunfire and no deputies returned fire.
During the search, investigators said they found heroin, cocaine, ecstacy, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and other narcotics. They also found two rifles, two handguns and an undetermined about of cash inside the home.
Frank O’Bryon Toney, 34, and Anthony Nashawn Williams, 27, were taken into custody and will face charges related to the incident.
In addition to the drug charges, Toney will also be charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Both suspects are being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are possible in the case.
