Coroner’s office confirms deadly crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews are responding to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website shows the wreck was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 90 exit ramp from Highway 22. It also shows the roadway is blocked while crews investigate.
Chris Dontell with the Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed the fatality but couldn’t say how many vehicles were involved or if it’s related to Atlantic Beach Bikefest which started on Thursday night.
The name of the person killed has not been released.
We have reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol to get more information on how the crash happened.
Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.