Atlantic Beach Bikefest officially kicks off

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Atlantic Beach Bikefest is officially underway.
The event, which brings many people to the Grand Strand every Memorial Day weekend, has again brought in thousands from all over the United States.
The celebration is a good opportunity for vendors to get the names of their businesses out there, like Kimberly Goff with Capital Catering from Loris, who is a first-time vendor at Bikefest.
“I’m really excited,” Goff said. “I hope we do really really good. We plan to come back next year most definitely.”
Donovan Murphy and his team came all the way from the Baltimore, Maryland area to work during Bikefest. It’s his first time in Atlantic Beach, but he said based on what he’s seen so far, he’ll want to make a trip back.
“We will have no choice but to come back because once it’s good, we want to be part of the greatness,” Murphy said.
Bikers from all over also attend the festivities, like Robert Benison who is visiting from Maryland.
“Well we come down here every year,” Benison said. “We’ve been doing this for the last 10, 15 years or better. We do it for a family environment because we also have another 30 or 40 people come down here every year from different states.”
For Benison, Memorial Day weekend is a time to escape day-to-day life and celebrate the unofficial start of summer.
“We all come together and come down here every year just to get away and have some peace and quiet,” Benison said.
