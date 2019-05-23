Myrtle Beach, NAACP decry comments about violence made ahead of Bikefest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach and the local chapter of the NAACP spoke out against comments about violence that were attributed to an attendee of the Atlantic Beach Bikefest.
Both the city and the NAACP released a joint statement on Thursday, hours after NAACP representatives spoke about their plans to monitor the Bikefest, also known as Black Bike Week.
“The NAACP and the City of Myrtle Beach may have their differences, but both are in agreement that there’s no place for violence during this weekend. The comments about violence that were attributed to an attendee of the Atlantic Beach Bikefest and reported in the media are viewed as inappropriate and unwelcome by both organizations," the statement read.
It is not immediately known what those comments were. The full statement can be read below:
The NAACP and the City of Myrtle Beach may have their differences, but both are in agreement that there’s no place for violence during this weekend. The comments about violence that were attributed to an attendee of the Atlantic Beach Bikefest and reported in the media are viewed as inappropriate and unwelcome by both organizations.
“We do not endorse that person’s comments or way of thinking,” said Mickey James, president of the local NAACP chapter. “The remarks by that one individual do not reflect the position of the NAACP and should not characterized as a statement or comment by the NAACP.”
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune added, “We have worked extremely hard to make this weekend safe for all participants, whether they live here or are visiting for the Atlantic Beach Bikefest or any other reason. Such talk of violence has no place in the conversation. We are pleased to join with the NAACP in dismissing that way of thinking.”
Historically, the NAACP is known for its peaceful approach to conflict resolution. Today’s remarks are not reflective of the organization’s or the city’s belief or position, especially in relation to the event known as the Atlantic Beach Bikefest.
Myrtle Beach authorities enforce a 23-mile traffic loop during Bikefest, which is held over the Memorial Day weekend. The NAACP filed a lawsuit in February 2018, accusing the city and police department of implementing policies that discriminate against the mostly African-American attendees.
“Our objective is to create a safer environment for our citizens, guests, attendees and the public safety personnel that are here working in the city of myrtle beach. Everything we do in our operational plan is geared toward meeting that objective," said Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby.
The NAACP’s general counsel said he doesn’t agree.
“They didn’t have the same kind of barricades set up that they all have this week. They didn’t have them set up last week. There wasn’t as many police officers here last week," said Anson Asaka, the NAACP’s general counsel, said at Thursday’s press conference.
Crosby said a traffic loop isn’t implemented during the Spring Harley Rally because traffic conditions don’t warrant one.
“We are back here again because the city of Myrtle Beach continues to treat African-Americans like second-class citizens,”
According to the NAACP, its members’ goal is to ensure that all tourists in Myrtle Beach are treated fairly and equally over the holiday weekend.
“This traffic pattern is fundamentally unjust, unfair, unconstitutional, and unjustified. It’s plain wrong,” Asaka said.
On Wednesday, a federal judge denied the NAACP’s injunction to halt the traffic loop that runs through Memorial Day weekend.
“We lost that one battle, but our war continues,” Asaka said about the court’s decision. “We’re on the right side of history. The city of Myrtle Beach is on the wrong side of history.”
Visitors for bike fest also attended the news conference this morning at city hall and spoke from the crowd.
Jermi Little has visited the grand strand for Memorial Day Bike Fest for the last 22 years. He said he plans to continue that tradition.
“We like to ride bikes. Everybody else is allowed to ride their bikes in peace, why cant we?” he said.
However, he said the traffic loop and barricades are only a small part of the problem. “If you rev your engine up, if you cut your bike off, if you play your music loud, if you honk your horn, they will stop you, pull you over, check your license registration, make you do a sobriety test, for what? Nothing.” he said.
Others don’t plan on returning after their second year.
“Anytime you try to cage, or surround or enclose something, its for a reason and it’s not a good reason," said Benjamin Hines.
Asaka said regardless of the fact their motion was denied, they will have their day in court and this will go to trial.
The traffic loop went into effect for the first time during the 2015 Memorial Day weekend. It stemmed from a violent Memorial Day weekend in 2014, where three people died and several more were injured during a number of shootings on Ocean Boulevard.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.