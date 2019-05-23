TRAFFIC ALERT: Collision snarls 501 traffic heading into Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A collision on the Waccamaw River Bridge has cars heading in to Conway on Highway 501 in bumper-to-bumper traffic.
According to South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic maps, the traffic is backed up all the way to University Blvd. SCDOT traffic cameras show a number of vehicles stopped in the left hand lane of the bridge.
Our WMBF News Traffic powered by Waze says traffic is moving approximately 3-miles per-hour in the area, and it will take about 51 minutes to drive the 2.5 mile stretch.
