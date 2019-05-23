Spectrum Quartz set to bring over 150 new jobs to Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Spectrum Quartz announced plans Thursday to open its new production facility in Dillon County, according to a news release.
The company’s $22.5 million capital investment is expected to create more than 150 new jobs.
Spectrum Quartz, part of the Hirsch Glass Corporation, manufactures quartz slabs.
The company’s new, 360,000 square-foot production facility is located at 4461 Highway 301 South in Latta.
New operations are projected to come online in the fourth quarter of 2019, with new hiring set to begin in the third quarter of 2019, according to the release.
