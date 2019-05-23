Deputy coroner identifies attempted murder suspect found dead in MB motel room

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in the Greenville area was found dead in a Myrtle Beach motel room on Thursday, according to law enforcement.
Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy identified the man as 45-year-old William C. Brown from Belton.
Thom Berry, spokesperson for the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, said Myrtle Beach police officers responded to the Lancer Motel near 6th Avenue North in referenced to the suspect possibly being in one of the rooms.
According to the Berry, the Greenville area shooting occurred several days ago and left one person injured.
When Myrtle Beach officers entered the motel room, they found a man dead, Berry said. No shots were fired by police when they went into the room, he added.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest confirmed that the person found dead was wanted for attempted murder.
The incident is still under investigation.
