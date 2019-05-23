Report: Local entertainer ‘Hypno Jimbo’ assaulted man with stick, threatened to kill him

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An incident report is shedding light on a local entertainer’s recent arrest in the Myrtle Beach area.
James Allen Fox, popularly known as “Hypno Jimbo,” was arrested on May 9 and charged with third-degree assault and battery.
According to an Horry County police report, a woman called authorities to report that her husband was involved in a fight at a business on Waccamaw Boulevard.
Fox, 58, told police he and the 27-year-old victim were co-owners of the business and recently had a “falling out,” the report states.
According to Fox, when he got to work that morning, he confronted the victim about the business website not working properly, which caused him to lose money, according to police. The suspect then reportedly grabbed a wooden stick from behind the register and began pointing it at the victim.
The 27-year-old grabbed the stick and briefly struggled with Fox, the report states.
According to police, Fox pinned the victim against a wall and the two “exchanged words.” The suspect then released him from the wall and the victim left the business, the report states.
Police say about an hour later, the victim contacted authorities. The victim said Fox poked him with stick in the area of his throat and upper chest, the report states.
According to police, the victim said Fox pinned him against the wall, pushed the stick against his throat and threatened to kill him.
The victim reportedly showed police video of Fox walking toward him with the stick, although the alleged assault was not captured on video surveillance footage from inside the business.
According to the report, the victim had small abrasions to both wrists but declined medical treatment.
Fox was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on May 10 after posting a $1,000 bond, jail records show.
