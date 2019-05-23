Police investigating after pair of motorcycles stolen from Myrtle Beach resort parking lot

Police investigating after pair of motorcycles stolen from Myrtle Beach resort parking lot
By WMBF News Staff | May 23, 2019 at 7:47 AM EDT - Updated May 23 at 8:17 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after police say two motorcycles were stolen Wednesday morning from a Myrtle Beach resort parking lot.

Police responded to the Long Bay Resort at 7200 North Ocean Boulevard and met with the two victims, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

At about 2:45 a.m., the victims said they received passes from hotel management and parked their motorcycles in a lot across the street from the resort. When they returned to the lot at about 5:15 a.m., the motorcycles were gone, the report states.

Police say the victims provided tag information for both motorcycles, and the vehicles were entered into a police database as stolen.

One of the motorcycles is described as a green 2011 Kawasaki ZX-10 valued at $7,000, according to the report.

Police described the other motorcycle as a red and black 2007 Honda CBR1000RR valued at $6,000.

If you have any information on this incident, call Myrtle Beach police.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.