One charged in connection to deadly Greenleaf Drive shooting in Conway area

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – One man is facing charges following a deadly shooting Wednesday evening in the Conway area.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, 26-year-old Taylor Ryan Strode is facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Authorities responded around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Greenleaf Drive for a shooting.
Horry County police, along with SWAT and negotiation teams, were brought in during the investigation. While negotiators were working with Strode, he allegedly called his ex-girlfriend.
“He said, ‘I’m sorry and I love you,' and I didn’t know what he was talking about and he let me know he was in a situation and what was going on and that he was in a standoff with the cops. He just kept saying goodbye and I love you and you know when something’s up," said Abi Perkins, who tells WMBF News she is Strode’s ex-girlfriend
The incident was peacefully resolved with a person surrendering to officers, according to Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 57-year-old Charles Lawrence died at the scene after being shot several times.
Strode appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon. Since one of the possible sentenced he could face is the death penalty, the judge wasn’t able to set bond.
