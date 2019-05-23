Police arrest four after guns, drugs, cash seized from hotel

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Four people were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after police executed search warrants at a Lumberton hotel, according to a news release from Lumberton police.
Police raided two rooms at the Royal Inn on Lackey Street with the help of the Lumberton SWAT team.
According to the release, police seized about 21.9 grams of suspected cocaine, about 9.8 grams of suspected heroin and two firearms. Police say one of the guns was stolen out of Robeson County.
Desmond Noid was charged with trafficking of heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling, felony possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and simple possession of marijuana. He received a $350,000 secured bond.
Brandon Hunt was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $150,000 secured bond.
Katherine Locklear was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a $150,000 secured bond.
Adrianna Jolly was charged with maintaining a drug dwelling. She received a $25,000 secured bond.
