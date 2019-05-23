First Alert: Near-record warmth arrives through Memorial Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Increasing temperatures and humidity will help push the heat index to 100° into the weekend.
After a brief break from the heat, the summer-like temperatures are back starting Friday. Afternoon highs climb to 90° along the Grand Strand, closer to 97° near Florence and the Pee Dee. Partly cloudy skies prevail with very slim rain chances.
Saturday features a little dip in temperatures but higher humidity will mean a heat index close to 100°. Afternoon temperatures return to the upper 80s along the coast, middle 90s inland.
More of the same Sunday and Memorial Day as the near-record warmth continues. The heat peaks on Monday as we hit 93° near Myrtle Beach, pushing 98° around Florence! The heat index will quickly climb, hitting 90° as early as 10 am Monday morning.
The heat and dry weather doesn’t take a break over the next week. Most of the area will remain dry through next Wednesday.
