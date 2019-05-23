HCPD: 2 charged in connection to animal cruelty investigation; 30 dogs seized

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people face charges after an animal cruelty investigation in the Loris area of Horry County.
Horry Couny police officers served a warrant Wednesday morning at a home on Bakersfield Road, where officers say they found 30 dogs, many of them in poor health.
Authorities also found drug evidence in the home.
The Horry County Narcotics and Vice team responded and served a second search warrant. Authorities said they found 8.22 grams of cocaine, a Glock 26 9MM handgun and nearly $53,000 in cash.
Kimberly Schuler, 53, or Loris, is charged with 18 felony counts of ill treatment of animals, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and violation of the Horry County dog and cat breeding operations ordinance.
Ronald Moore, 43, of Loris is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
During the search, 30 dogs were seized and taken to the Horry County Animal Care Center, where treatment on them began.
Preliminary medical evaluations show that all 30 dogs had fleas and suffered from dehydration. Four dogs tested positive for parvo, six puppies have lice and several have intestinal parasites. Others have eye issues, ear injuries and heartworms. Three of the dogs are also pregnant.
The Horry County Animal Care Center is a no-kill shelter and the animals are receiving all the care possible for their conditions, according to HCPD. An isolation unit was set up prior to their arrival to assure the heal t and safety of all involved.
The animals will remain at the animal care center, but they are not available for viewing or adoption while the case is going through the court system.
