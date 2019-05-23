Grand jury indicts Dillon mayor-elect on child exploitation charges

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – A grand jury indicted Dillon’s mayor-elect Thursday morning on 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Dillon County Clerk of Court.
Corey Jackson was arrested earlier this month.
He’s accused of asking boys for pictures of their private parts through the social media app Snapchat in exchange for money. Warrants show the incidents took place between June 2017 and April 23.
The ages of the boys range from 15 to 17 years old, and the amount of money he offered was between $150 and $1,000, according to the warrants.
“A grand jury indictment requires no higher level of proof than any arrest warrant. We knew that the attorney general’s office was going to indict the case. Corey looks forward to his day in court,” said Jackson’s defense attorney, Rose Mary Parham.
Jackson won the Dillon mayor’s race on April 16. He is currently set to be sworn in on May 30.
