FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues 2019 hurricane season forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - NOAA has released its latest hurricane season forecast for the 2019 hurricane season.
The latest forecast calls for a slightly below normal hurricane season in terms of the total number of storms.
The forecast calls for nine to 15 named storms, four to eight hurricanes, and two to four major hurricanes.
An average hurricane season typically produces 12 named storms. Six of those typically become hurricanes and of those, three typically become major hurricanes, category 3 or higher.
While the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season may be slightly less active than last year and less active than normal, it does not necessarily mean it will be less dangerous.
There is no correlation between the number of storms or hurricanes that form and landfalls in the U.S. A quiet season can still produce a strong hurricane that makes landfall in the US. That’s why residents should prepare each year, no matter the forecast.
The 1992 and 1983 hurricane seasons are examples of why you need to be prepared regardless of the seasonal forecast.
In 1992, there were only six named storms and one subtropical storm. However, one of those named storms was Hurricane Andrew, which devastated South Florida as a Category 5 hurricane.
In 1983, there were only four named storms, but one of them was Hurricane Alicia. The Category 3 hurricane made landfall near Galveston, Texas and caused widespread damage, loss of property and several deaths.
In stark contrast, the 2010 Atlantic hurricane season was very active. There were 19 named storms and 12 hurricanes. Despite the large number of storms that year, there was not a single hurricane and only one tropical storm made landfall in the U.S.
In order to get you better prepared for whatever hurricane season may throw our way, we’re hosting the FIRST ALERT Hurricane Expo.
The WMBF First Alert Hurricane Expo is May 30, from 4 to 7 p.m., on the parking lot in front of Ripley’s Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach. The event is free, kid-friendly and open to the public.
Attendees can show their First Alert weather app and receive $5 entrance into Ripley's Aquarium for Friday evening during the Expo.
Whether you have questions about the local evacuation zones, being better prepared to ride out a hurricane in your home, insurance or home repairs, the hurricane expo will have experts on hand to provide useful information. The list of this year’s sponsors and attendees include:
