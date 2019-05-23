Dozens of Horry County students honored for being ‘REEL Kids’

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - More than 50 Horry County students were honored for their scholastic achievements during Thursday’s HTC REEL Kids Awards.
REEL, which stands for Recognizing Extraordinary Examples of Leadership, also celebrates athletic and community efforts students make in the face of obstacles.
Those with the program said it's the best way to honor those who may otherwise go unnoticed.
"It's just a thrilling time for us; it's a rewarding time to be able to honor these kids who are sometimes overlooked,” said Nicole Hyman, senior marketing coordinator for HTC. “They’re continuing to thrive no matter what they’re facing, no matter what's going on in their home life, no matter what difficulties are happening. They’re working through it and we're so proud to honor these kids."
The program began in 2000 and was created to recognize one student per school who was nominated by a school counselor.
