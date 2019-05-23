Deputies seize guns, heroin, cocaine during investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Deputies said they uncovered drugs and a stolen firearm during an investigation.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Division investigators, SWAT team operators and deputies with the Community Impact Team executed a search warrant Wednesday at 92 Wayne’s Road near Lumberton.
Authorities said they seized a quantity of heroin with a street value of $1,500, prescription pills, cocaine, marijuana, a stolen firearm as well as three additional firearms.
Deputies arrested Melvin Rogers, 29, of Lumberton during the investigation. He faces several charges including trafficking opium or heroin and possession of a stolen firearm. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $350,000 bond.
Brock Hunt, 27, of Lumberton was also arrested. He also faces several charges including trafficking opium or heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.
Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.
