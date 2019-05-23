Conway Public Safety Building open for those who need to get out of heat

By WMBF News Staff | May 23, 2019 at 4:48 PM EDT - Updated May 23 at 4:48 PM

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The City of Conway is reminding the community that they have a place to beat the heat as the temperatures rise this weekend.

Increasing temperatures and humidity will help push the heat index to 100° into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Anyone who needs a cool place to stay overnight can do so in the lobby of the Conway Public Safety Building located at 1600 9th Avenue.

It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and has a restroom.

