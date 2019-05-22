Troubled behavioral health facility in Pee Dee announces closure

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A behavioral health facility in Florence that was under fire for mistreatment and other violations will be shutting its doors.
A statement from Palmetto Pee Dee Behavioral Health CEO Daniel Eichelberger states that the facility will close on June 30.
He sent a statement to WMBF News about the closure:
Palmetto Pee Dee Behavioral Health notified its employees earlier this week of its intention to close the facility effective June 30, 2019. Our intention to close Palmetto Pee Dee comes after completing a comprehensive review and evaluation of multiple factors including the cost required to renovate the aging leased property.
We are committed to working with the guardian of each current resident to identify and facilitate a smooth transition to another appropriate facility. We thank the physicians and staff for their expertise and dedication to the patients we have been privileged to serve.
For over 10 years, Palmetto Pee Dee has provided residential treatment services for youths with autism or other severe psychiatric or addictive disease diagnoses. Our team has strived to provide quality treatment and care to these patients with special, and often complex, mental health needs.
Back in March, WMBF News reported that the youth behavioral treatment facility was facing enforcement action by the Department of Health and Environmental Control for staffing, facility issues and the mishandling of clients and complaints.
PAST COVERAGE:
WMBF spoke to a former patient who stayed at Palmetto Pee Dee Behavioral Health in 2015 and claimed he stayed in unsanitary conditions and was also body slammed and abused.
A former employee also spoke to WMBF News about her time at the facility. She said from August 2016 to January 2017, she made several complaints about insufficient training, staffing and mistreatment of clients.
