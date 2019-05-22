Warrant: Mom charged after baby tests positive for cocaine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police arrested a woman Sunday after her newborn tested positive for cocaine, according to an arrest warrant.
Daniella Marie Luciano, 31, is charged with unlawful child neglect.
Luciano gave birth to the baby on May 18 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to the arrest warrant.
Hospital staff provided copies of bloodwork from both Luciano and the child to police. The blood work showed the baby tested positive for cocaine, the warrant states.
Luciano is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.
