Waccamaw High School puts focus on mental health after 2 students commit suicide

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Waccamaw High School is putting a greater focus on mental health, after officials say two students committed suicide during the school year.
A letter posted on the school’s website from Principal Adam George said mental health services are available which are free of charge and confidential.
“Suicide or attempted suicide is a very complicated act. No one single thing causes it. But in many cases, a mental health condition is part of it, and these conditions are treatable,” the letter states in part.
Ray White, with the Georgetown County School District, said Waccamaw High staff gave students the opportunity to meet with counselors and clergy on Monday to discuss mental health.
Additionally, the National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting an “Ending the Silence” presentation on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Pawleys Island Community Church, located at 10304 Ocean Hwy.
This comes as some Waccamaw High students have started a petition on Change.org asking that more school funds go toward mental health.
“Recently two sophomores attempted suicide. Many other students have also attempted and succeeded. These incidents continue to happen and slip everyone’s minds after a few weeks,” the petition read in part.
The petition is seeking 1,500 signatures. By 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, it had 1,480.
