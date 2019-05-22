SC mom accused of killing baby girl found in diaper box denied bond, will go to trial

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Brianna Lewis, the woman accused of killing her 11-month-old baby girl and hiding her in a diaper box in a wooded area of Chesterfield County before telling authorities the infant was kidnapped, was denied bond and deemed capable of standing trial Wednesday.
Lewis’ hearing started at 2 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Courthouse. In January, Judge Paul Burch said that bond could not be set until Lewis was given an expedited mental health evaluation, according to WIS.
In the bond hearing on Wednesday, the judge made it very clear that Lewis - who has already been in jail for about a year - would not be stepping one foot outside the jail any time soon. He said a baby who should still be here is dead, and that’s all the information he needed to make the decision to deny bond.
Lewis stayed silent in the courtroom as her defense team argued that she should have the chance to be released under GPS monitoring because she has never been diagnosed with mental illness and doesn’t have a history of criminal offenses. Lewis passed a competency test while she waited for Wednesday’s bond hearing.
The state claimed that Lewis could be a flight risk because her family is in North Carolina and she had only lived in the Chesterfield area for nearly three weeks before her baby was found dead.
Lewis was charged with murder in May 2018, after her daughter, Harlee Lane Lewis, was found wrapped in a plastic bag and hidden inside a diaper box about 1,000 yards away from their home. Two hours before the body was found, Lewis told authorities the little girl was ripped from her arms on the side of the road as she went to get the mail.
Investigators say Lewis admitted to making the kidnapping story up. They said Lewis told them she remembered taking her girlfriend to work the morning Harlee was killed, but couldn’t remember much else after that.
“To the point where she says she blacked out and had no recollection of what may have happened to the child,” Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks said .
According to an arrest warrant released about one month later, Harlee died from “non-accidental” injuries inflicted by Lewis.
Lewis was initially charged with filing a false police report the day after the baby was found. She was later charged with improper disposal of human remains, then ultimately murder/homicide by child abuse.
The state has 120 days to send the judge a drafted plan of when they want the case to go to trial.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.