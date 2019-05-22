Report: Man assaulted near Myrtle Beach Walmart; suspects steal groceries, bicycle

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people are in custody after police say a man was assaulted and robbed near the Seaboard Street Walmart Tuesday night.
At around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the store and met with the 60-year-old victim and a good Samaritan, who was assisting in translating, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
The victim said a woman, identified as 28-year-old Chyna Nicole Sisk, approached him in the parking lot and asked for money. The man began to ride away on his bicycle but was followed by Sisk and another man, identified as 34-year-old Douglas Allen Brown, to another parking lot across the street from the store, the report states.
Both suspects asked the man for money a second time, with Sisk reportedly offering sexual services in exchange for cash. After denying the request, the victim was pushed to ground and punched in the face about five times by Brown, the report states.
Police say the man returned to the Walmart parking lot to seek help after the suspects allegedly stole his groceries and bicycle.
A witness said he captured Sisk approaching the victim in the parking lot on surveillance footage. He also told police he recognized the suspects from previous incidents and said they had been “hanging around” the Walmart for the past few days, according to the report.
Police reviewed surveillance video and were able to identify Sisk and Brown as the suspects, the report states.
Sisk and Brown are charged with strong-armed robbery, online records show. Both suspects are currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.
