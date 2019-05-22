NC woman wins $125K after buying lottery ticket while on Myrtle Beach vacation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A North Carolina woman won $125,000 while on vacation in Myrtle Beach with her friends, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The winning ticket was sold at the Turtle Mart on U.S. 17 South.
“I told the clerk to give me any $5 ticket on the rack,” the winner told SCEL.
After scratching off the winning Power Shot Multiplier ticket, the winner and her friends didn’t let it out of their site.
“I seated it in an envelope and then in plastic wrap so it wouldn’t get wet,” the winner said.
She cashed the ticket Tuesday and said she’ll definitely be back to Myrtle Beach.
One top prize of $125,000 remains in the ($5) Power Shot Multiplier game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.
