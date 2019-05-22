Myrtle Beach student helps others make new friends

“A Buddy Bench is a bench that we donated to some of the Horry County Schools where, on their playground, if a child feels like they don’t have any friends, or nobody’s playing with them, they sit on the bench. And that lets everybody else know that, ‘Hey, I’m looking for a friend.’ So, it’s a safe place for kids to be able to sit without saying I don’t have a friend. They can sit on it and then people will automatically know they’re looking for someone to play with,” Tocha Moore, a mother of a student, explained.