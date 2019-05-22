Myrtle Beach student helps others make new friends

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One Myrtle Beach student is doing her part to help others who may be looking for a way to meet some new friends.
Palmetto Academy student Marley McLaurin started the “Better Together Initiative” when she was just eight years old to help connect kids with local volunteer opportunities.
As part of “Project Unlonely,” McLaurin partnered with the Grand Strand Optimist Club to raise money and buy several “Buddy Benches” for a number of Horry County Schools. The project offers children who may not have many friends a chance to reach out.
“A Buddy Bench is a bench that we donated to some of the Horry County Schools where, on their playground, if a child feels like they don’t have any friends, or nobody’s playing with them, they sit on the bench. And that lets everybody else know that, ‘Hey, I’m looking for a friend.’ So, it’s a safe place for kids to be able to sit without saying I don’t have a friend. They can sit on it and then people will automatically know they’re looking for someone to play with,” Tocha Moore, a mother of a student, explained.
Area students were asked to submit entries explaining how they would make a kid on their playground feel “unlonely” for a chance to win a “Buddy Bench” for their school.
The winners were Palmetto Academy, River Oaks Elementary, Saint James Elementary, South Conway Elementary and Green Sea Floyds Elementary.
