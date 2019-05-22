Myrtle Beach employee among those filing sexual harassment complaints against McDonald’s

“For three years, we’ve been speaking out, filing charges and even going on strike to get McDonald’s to confront its sexual harassment problem,” said Tanya Harrell, a McDonald’s worker from Gretna, La., whose coworker allegedly attempted to rape her in a bathroom stall, in a statement. “But these new charges show that nothing has changed. We cannot wait any longer for action. McDonald’s, it’s time to sit down with the workers who help make your $6 billion in profits possible so, together, we can stamp out harassment once and for all.”