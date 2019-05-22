Myrtle Beach employee among those filing sexual harassment complaints against McDonald’s

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A McDonald’s employee in Myrtle Beach has filed a complaint against the company, alleging sexual harassment.
According to a press release, the worker was forced out of a manager training program and transferred to another store after she complained of harassment from a manager than included inappropriate touching and suggestive texts.
It was one of 25 new sexual harassment charges and lawsuits brought against the fast food company as a multi-year effort by cooks and cashiers intensified, the release stated.
The Fight for $15 and a Union, with support from the American Civil Liberties Union and the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund, announced Tuesday the filing of a combination of civil suits and U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charges, which allege a trail of illegal conduct in both corporate and franchise McDonald’s restaurants across 20 cities, according to the release.
Allegations include groping, indecent exposure, propositions for sex and lewd comments by supervisors against workers as young as 16 years old.
“For three years, we’ve been speaking out, filing charges and even going on strike to get McDonald’s to confront its sexual harassment problem,” said Tanya Harrell, a McDonald’s worker from Gretna, La., whose coworker allegedly attempted to rape her in a bathroom stall, in a statement. “But these new charges show that nothing has changed. We cannot wait any longer for action. McDonald’s, it’s time to sit down with the workers who help make your $6 billion in profits possible so, together, we can stamp out harassment once and for all.”
