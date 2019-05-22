Memorial Day Weekend: Record heat possible, humidity reminds us of summer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This weekend is a big weekend in Myrtle Beach and Florence with plenty of Memorial Day plans. The SC Weekend crew has highlighted events in Florence ranging from the Annual Florence Memorial Day Ceremony to the 2nd Annual Classic Auto Show. In Myrtle Beach, events range from the Atlantic Beach Bikefest to the Military Appreciation Days Parade.
As we approach the weekend, the heat and humidity do not look to be stopping anytime soon. Plenty of sunshine is expected for the weekend forecast with highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s along the coast. Highs will be eight to ten degrees warmer than the coast in Florence through the holiday weekend. We could even break some records with this weekend heat.
The last time we hit 100° in Florence was July 2015. The forecast is approaching 100° as we head into the weekend but still looks to be slightly cooler than the triple digits. While the actual temperature will be in the upper 90s, feels like temperatures will be in the low-mid 100s. As of now, we are forecast to break the Memorial Day record which was set back in 1998.
Along the coast, we are still near record high temperatures for Friday and Saturday. While the forecast has us coming up just short of the records, it will still be warm with the feels like temperatures. At times in the afternoon it will feel like the upper 90s to lower 100s. Make sure you stay hydrated if you plan on heading to the beach.
This week is also a big week for the Atlantic Beach Bikefest! As mentioned above, it looks to be a warm one. If you are planning on traveling down to Myrtle Beach for the event, stay cool. The breeze from your ride should feel nice during the afternoon hours. Be sure to stay updated with the us on the First Alert Weather App for any changes in the next couple of days. You can also keep up with the SC Weekend crew for all of the great events happening each weekend.
