Memorial Day Weekend: Record heat possible, humidity reminds us of summer

This week is also a big week for the Atlantic Beach Bikefest! As mentioned above, it looks to be a warm one. If you are planning on traveling down to Myrtle Beach for the event, stay cool. The breeze from your ride should feel nice during the afternoon hours. Be sure to stay updated with the us on the First Alert Weather App for any changes in the next couple of days. You can also keep up with the SC Weekend crew for all of the great events happening each weekend.