McCall Farms donates over 284,000 pounds of goods to Pee Dee’s Harvest Hope Food Bank

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - McCall Farms, a South Carolina-based manufacturer of products such as Margaret Holmes and Glory Foods, made a donation to Florence County’s Harvest Hope Food Bank of 284,900 pounds, with a value of $138,152.69, a press release stated.
This food will be used to feed the one in five residents in the Pee Dee who struggle with food insecurity.
"As a family-owned company, we feel a deep connection to the area and the families that live here," says Annie Ham, vice president of marketing at McCall Farms. "We are honored to support local food banks as a way to thank the community that has been our home for over 180 years."
As summertime approaches, Harvest Hope begins to see a rise in the number of individuals coming to its emergency food pantry, the release stated. In the last four weeks, that number has increased over 22%.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.