Man arrested, accused of threatening violence against HCS Early College

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An 18-year-old faces several charges including disturbing schools.
The investigation began last Thursday when two men were seen on video making threats of violence against Horry County Schools Early College. In the video, the men are seen inside a vehicle stating their negative feelings toward Conway High School, Early College High School, Horry County Police Department and white people.
According to a police report, one of the suspects showed a handgun and the second suspect stated “I’m going to shoot that *expletive* up.”
Coastal Carolina University police officers said they identified one of the suspects as Terence Tyrell Kelly Jr. Officers said they pulled him over as he was spotted leaving a home on Wesley Road and searched his vehicle, where they said they found a loaded gun.
A police report states that Kelly admitted that the gun he had was the same gun that he had in the video where threats were made against the school. The report goes on to say that Kelly does not have a concealed weapons permit.
“Kelly stated that he needed the gun due to him being shot at in the past and it was for his personal protection,” according to the police report.
An investigation found the gun was stolen. It was sent to State Law Enforcement Division to determine if it had been used in any other crimes.
Kelly was taken into custody and charged with disturbing schools, unlawful carrying of pistol, sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.