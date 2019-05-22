Loris police nab three on drug charges

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Three people were arrested on drug charges in Loris, according to an online post from the Loris Police Department.
- Terry Lynn Gerald, 56, is charged with distribution of cocaine base.
- Zachary Donald Vanliew, 34, is charged with possession of cocaine.
- Majana Rayniece Jordan, 26, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
“The Loris Police Department will continue to work hard to battle this epidemic,” the post states.
WMBF News has reached out to Loris police to learn more on the arrests.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.