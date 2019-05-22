Loris police nab three on drug charges

Loris police nab three on drug charges
Source: Loris Police Department
By WMBF News Staff | May 22, 2019 at 1:12 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 1:12 PM

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Three people were arrested on drug charges in Loris, according to an online post from the Loris Police Department.

Left to right: Terry Lynn Gerald, Zachary Donald Vanliew and Majana Rayniece Jordan (Source: JRLDC)
Left to right: Terry Lynn Gerald, Zachary Donald Vanliew and Majana Rayniece Jordan (Source: JRLDC)
  • Terry Lynn Gerald, 56, is charged with distribution of cocaine base.
  • Zachary Donald Vanliew, 34, is charged with possession of cocaine.
  • Majana Rayniece Jordan, 26, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

“The Loris Police Department will continue to work hard to battle this epidemic,” the post states.

Source: Loris Police Department
Source: Loris Police Department

WMBF News has reached out to Loris police to learn more on the arrests.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.