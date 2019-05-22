Inmate charged with killing fellow prisoner serving sentence for Myrtle Beach murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services has formally charged an inmate in connection with the death of a fellow prisoner serving time for a 1999 Myrtle Beach murder.
According to a press release, 54-year-old William Edward Tillman struck 46-year-old Carl Andrew Pollen Jr., several times on the head with his foot during a prison fight on April 29.
Pollen was also strangled with a bedsheet, the release stated. He died about an hour later. Both he and Tillman were roommates at the Perry Correctional Institution in Pelzer.
Pollen pleaded guilty to killing Clara Payne at the Outrigger Motel in Myrtle Beach in May 1999, according to The Horry Independent.
He also pleaded guilty to armed robbery, burglary, safe cracking and grand larceny. During his plea, Pollen blamed crack cocaine for his behavior.
