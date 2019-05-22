HCPD: 1 killed, 1 in custody in connection to shooting incident in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department confirmed one person died in a shooting incident in the Conway area.
Authorities responded around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Greenleaf Drive for a shooting incident. A neighbor told WMBF News she called police after hearing multiple gunshots.
“We were in the backyard grilling, my son and his friend were out there, and all of a sudden I heard some arguing and I told the boys to be quiet and I heard a gunshot,” neighbor Carmen Gambino said.
Horry County police, along with SWAT and negotiation teams, were brought in during the investigation.
The incident was peacefully resolved with a person surrendering to officers, according to Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
Moskov said a man was taken into custody. His name has not been released.
Authorities have not released any details surrounding the person’s death or that person’s name.
No officers were injured during the incident.
