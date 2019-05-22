HCFR, SC Forestry Commission work together to get 10-acre brush fire under control

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews and The South Carolina Forestry Commission worked together to get a 10-acre brush fire under control in the Bucksport area.
They responded around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday to the 8000-block of Ole Bellamy Drive.
Crews were able to control, contain and extinguish the burning area after getting an entire line around its perimeter.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said forestry crews worked inside the fire to establish a perimeter around it, which HCFR worked to provide fire prevention around the outside of the fire in order to keep it from spreading.
There were no injuries or structures damaged in the fire.
People who live in the area will notice smoke left behind by the fire. There are warnings signs put up and the HCFR team will continue to monitor the affected areas.
It’s not clear what started the fire.
