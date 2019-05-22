Heat index approaches 100° this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The hottest weather so far this year still set to arrive over the holiday weekend.
Our brief break from the unseasonably warm weather continues into Thursday as we top out around 81° along the Grand Strand, 90° in Florence. This will be the end of the break as hot and muggy weather returns into the weekend.
Temperatures just significantly warmer on Friday as we hit 90° along the Grand Strand, closer to 97° inland! Don’t expect to see any relief through Memorial Day as we keep the afternoon highs near record levels. There’s a chance some spots across the Pee Dee approach 100° through the weekend.
The humidity will also be on the way up, helping boost the heat index this weekend. It will ‘Feel-Like’ 100° for much of the area each afternoon through Memorial Day. In fact, the heat index will likely hit 90° as early as 10 am in the morning. With rain chances looking slim, don’t expect to see any relief from afternoon showers or storms.
This heat wave doesn’t look to exit anytime soon. The hot, muggy, and dry weather looks to continue through most of next week.
