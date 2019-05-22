FIRST ALERT: Holiday weekend heat wave

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The hottest weather so far this year will arrive over the holiday weekend and last into next week with near record heat and increasing humidity.
After a break from the heat on Wednesday, temperatures start to climb once again today. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower to middle 80s across the Grand Strand and to 90 across the inland areas. Humidity values will stay fairly low today with sunny skies and a light wind.
Temperatures turn significantly warmer on Friday as readings climb all the way to 90° along the Grand Strand for the first time this year. Inland temperatures will reach the middle and upper 90s by Friday afternoon.
Don’t expect to see any relief through Memorial Day as the early summer heat wave settles in and holds tight all the way through next week. Temperatures through the holiday weekend will reach the lower 90s for areas near the beaches. Inland areas will see temperatures reaching the middle and upper 90s each afternoon through Memorial Day. There’s a chance some spots across the Pee Dee approach 100° through the weekend.
The humidity will also be gradually increasing, helping boost the heat index this weekend. It will ‘Feel-Like’ 100° for much of the area each afternoon through Memorial Day. In fact, the heat index will likely hit 90° as early as 10 am in the morning.
This heat wave doesn’t look to exit anytime soon. The hot, muggy, and dry weather looks to continue through most of next week. In addition to the heat, a dry weather pattern will continue with no chance of showers and thunderstorms for the next 5 days or more.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.