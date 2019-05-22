Deputies searching for missing 18-year-old

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen who disappeared Tuesday.
Ja’Quan Terrence Collins, 18, was last seen in the area of Mount Zion Road. His family told deputies he has not returned phone calls.
When he was last seen, Collins was driving a silver, four-door 1998 Honda Accord.
Collins is described as a black male, 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 110 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left forearm that says “JaQuizzy.”
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.
