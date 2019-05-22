DCSO: Detention officer fired following domestic violence arrest

Timothy Tyler Jackson
By WMBF News Staff | May 22, 2019 at 7:34 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 7:39 PM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A detention officer at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center has been fired after he was arrested in a domestic violence case, officials say.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators with the Special Victims Unit arrested 25-year-old Timothy Tyler Jackson on Wednesday after they said he was involved in a physical fight with a woman that he lived with.

Investigators expect to charge him with second-degree domestic violence.

Jackson will be transferred to a detention facility in a neighboring county where he will await a bond hearing.

