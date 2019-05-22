DCSO: Detention officer fired following domestic violence arrest

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A detention officer at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center has been fired after he was arrested in a domestic violence case, officials say.
Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators with the Special Victims Unit arrested 25-year-old Timothy Tyler Jackson on Wednesday after they said he was involved in a physical fight with a woman that he lived with.
Investigators expect to charge him with second-degree domestic violence.
Jackson will be transferred to a detention facility in a neighboring county where he will await a bond hearing.
