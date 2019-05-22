Crews respond to collision involving Horry County police vehicle on S.C. 544

A Horry County police cruiser appears to have lost a tire in a crash Wednesday morning on S.C. 544.
By WMBF News Staff | May 22, 2019 at 9:04 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 9:20 AM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Horry County police vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday morning on S.C. 544, according to officials.

A WMBF News employee came upon the accident around 8:45 a.m. Photos show the Horry County Police Department vehicle in the turn lane, its right front tire appearing to be blown out or lost.

Another car, a civilian vehicle, was also seen in that middle turn lane.

Information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website states troopers responded to a crash on S.C. 544 and Fox Hollow Road at 7:55 a.m.

HCPD’s spokesperson confirmed the department vehicle was involved in the crash, and no injuries were reported.

