Crews respond to collision involving Horry County police vehicle on S.C. 544

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Horry County police vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday morning on S.C. 544, according to officials.
A WMBF News employee came upon the accident around 8:45 a.m. Photos show the Horry County Police Department vehicle in the turn lane, its right front tire appearing to be blown out or lost.
Another car, a civilian vehicle, was also seen in that middle turn lane.
Information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website states troopers responded to a crash on S.C. 544 and Fox Hollow Road at 7:55 a.m.
HCPD’s spokesperson confirmed the department vehicle was involved in the crash, and no injuries were reported.
