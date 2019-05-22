Conway city leaders hope construction begins on proposed inclusive playground this summer

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Plans to construct an inclusive playground in Conway are moving forward.
City of Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell said city leaders are hoping to begin construction in July. She added there is not an estimated completion date.
During a Conway City Council meeting earlier this month, leaders selected the company Kompan to design and build the playground.
Conway City Council has set aside $200,000 for the project in the 2018-19 budget.
Conway Cares is raising money for the playground’s construction. For more information, click here.
