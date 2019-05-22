Businesses anxiously await reopening of Conway Main Street Bridge

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - It could be a matter of days before drivers can travel on the Conway Main Street Bridge once again.
The bridge closed for repairs in January and South Carolina Department of Transportation officials said their goal is to have it ready for traffic by Memorial Day.
Meanwhile, businesses said they’re eager and optimistic as the potential completion date nears.
“We’re hoping that it’ll be open next week and we can get back to our tourist trade, our summer crowd,” said Terry Bedell, general manager for The Trestle Bakery.
It’s been more than four months since the Main Street Bridge closed for repairs. The original March completion date was pushed back when crews noticed there was more to be done than originally thought.
SCDOT officials said they hope to have it finished around Memorial Day, which is just days away.
“We’re very optimistic. We know that they’re doing everything they can," said Bedell.
But businesses said at times it’s been tough.
“It has hurt late afternoons, it’s hurt our bakery early in the morning. But we’re still prospering," said Bedell.
The bridge is a major artery in and out of Conway, running through the heart of Historic Downtown. Businesses said shutting it down sometimes made it difficult for visitors to find them.
“People became confused with the detour when you don’t know the area,” said Pam Bardwell, a clerk at River City Christmas.
Bardwell said River City Christmas has taken advantage of the temporary lull, closing up their second storefront just around the corner for renovations while the bridge remains quiet.
“We’re excited to get people back down here to see our changes," said Bardwell.
Some said they’ve turned the struggle into something positive, and a learning lesson.
“Going on catering, I now have found so many faster, back ways to go," said Bedell.
Businesses are now hopeful they may not have to face the roadblock for much longer.
“When that bridge opens I know we’re going to be stronger and better," said Bedell.
Officials said they probably won’t give much notice ahead of the bridge re-opening, instead they will open it and then let drivers know its ready for traffic.
